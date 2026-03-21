Eid Special | Roadies fame Hamid Barkzi: I end up eating 10-12 mutton kebabs that my mum makes!
Delhi-born reality show star and content creator Hamid Barkzi, seen in The 50, has flown back from Mumbai to be with his family to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. He relives his festive nostalgia with HT City.
Whenever there is a festival, this Delhi boy has to be back home from Mumbai to be with his family. So for Eid-ul-Fitr, today, reality show personality Hamid Barkzi’s plan is sorted as he gets to celebrate with his family at his home in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash.
“When I was entering the entertainment industry, my parents said that no matter what, festivals ghar par hi manane hain,” says the 28-year-old, who is currently seen in The 50, a high-stakes gameplay on TV.
It was after winning MTV Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla X4 that this Dilli ka content creator found fame and shifted base. “Par Eid toh Delhi mein hi manani thi... Every year, for at least one sehri, I visit Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. But this time I couldn’t as my friends are observing Navratri, so we’ve put our plan on hold for now.”
At home, it’s the aroma of festive delicacies that makes Hamid smile. “My mummy makes mutton kebabs, round in shape, which are quite heavy but so delicious ki main 10-12 kha jaata hun. Also, Eid par we eat Afghani rice, which is a speciality and is prepared with a tadka of sugar and onion, but it’s not sweet,” says the actor, recounting how his father migrated from Afghanistan to India in the 1990s.
“I went to Afghanistan around 2014-15 for a week. It’s a beautiful country, but in a bad situation; may be that will improve someday,” he says with a glimmer of hope, as his thoughts return to the present festivities.
“When I was growing up, I would wait to get our Eidi and then rush to Ansal Plaza, which used to be a happening spot back then. My siblings, maasis, and I would get together and go there to shop, eat and have fun... One of my maasis is the most demanding and would often ask for a higher amount of Eidi than the rest of us,” he recalls with a laugh, adding, “I’ve even uploaded a Reel of her. It’s hilarious that she still fights with my father about this!”
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