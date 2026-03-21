Eid Special | Roadies fame Hamid Barkzi: I end up eating 10-12 mutton kebabs that my mum makes!

Whenever there is a festival, this Delhi boy has to be back home from Mumbai to be with his family. So for Eid-ul-Fitr, today, reality show personality Hamid Barkzi’s plan is sorted as he gets to celebrate with his family at his home in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash. Hamid Barkzi, who hails from Delhi, shifted to Mumbai after winning MTV Roadies Revolution. (Photo: Instagram)

“When I was entering the entertainment industry, my parents said that no matter what, festivals ghar par hi manane hain,” says the 28-year-old, who is currently seen in The 50, a high-stakes gameplay on TV.

It was after winning MTV Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla X4 that this Dilli ka content creator found fame and shifted base. “Par Eid toh Delhi mein hi manani thi... Every year, for at least one sehri, I visit Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. But this time I couldn’t as my friends are observing Navratri, so we’ve put our plan on hold for now.”

At home, it’s the aroma of festive delicacies that makes Hamid smile. “My mummy makes mutton kebabs, round in shape, which are quite heavy but so delicious ki main 10-12 kha jaata hun. Also, Eid par we eat Afghani rice, which is a speciality and is prepared with a tadka of sugar and onion, but it’s not sweet,” says the actor, recounting how his father migrated from Afghanistan to India in the 1990s.