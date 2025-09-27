Festive vibes - Ravana Hoon Main: The tale of the Demon King and its creators

As Dussehra 2025 (October 2nd) approaches, the streets of Delhi-NCR are lining up with spectacular, towering effigies of the 10-headed demon king Ravana. Before these commanding structures are set ablaze in the ritualistic victory of good over evil, discover the unique artistry behind their creation. Effigy of demon King Ravana at Ramlila ground (ANI)

The epicenter of this seasonal craft is Titarpur (near Tagore Garden) in West Delhi, globally recognized as one of Asia's largest effigy markets. Here, skilled artisans, known locally as 'Ravanwallas,' dedicate months to building these ephemeral giants. The meticulous process involves weaving lightweight yet sturdy bamboo into massive skeletal frames. These are then layered with cloth, paper, and bright colors, resulting in the vibrant, fearsome-faced structures—some reaching over 50 feet—that dominate the local landscape. For the craftsmen of Titarpur, this seasonal industry sustains their families, making Ravana's image a revered source of their annual livelihood.