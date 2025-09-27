Festive vibes - Ravana Hoon Main: The tale of the Demon King and its creators

As Dussehra 2025 (October 2nd) approaches, the streets of Delhi-NCR are lining up with spectacular, towering effigies of the 10-headed demon king Ravana. Before these commanding structures are set ablaze in the ritualistic victory of good over evil, discover the unique artistry behind their creation.
The epicenter of this seasonal craft is Titarpur (near Tagore Garden) in West Delhi, globally recognized as one of Asia's largest effigy markets. Here, skilled artisans, known locally as 'Ravanwallas,' dedicate months to building these ephemeral giants. The meticulous process involves weaving lightweight yet sturdy bamboo into massive skeletal frames. These are then layered with cloth, paper, and bright colors, resulting in the vibrant, fearsome-faced structures—some reaching over 50 feet—that dominate the local landscape. For the craftsmen of Titarpur, this seasonal industry sustains their families, making Ravana's image a revered source of their annual livelihood.
The Effigy-Making Process
Ratan Lal, an effigy maker at Red Fort grounds, shares: “Ek Ravan ka putla banane mein 10 din lagte hain. Pehle baans (bamboo) se putle ka dhancha banta hai. Then we fill this up with cloth. After painting, we let it dry in the sun for 3-4 days. Iss poore process par minimum 7-8 kaarigar kaam karte hain.”
Monsoon delays, but ravana rises
Sonu, effigy maker in Titarpur, says, “Mausam ki wajah se shuru mein Ravana banane mein mushkil ho rahi thi, isiliye is saal thoda late banana shuru kiya. But this year, as compared to last, there are more artisans involved to complete the orders on time.”
Mahendra from Mahendra and Subhash Ravan Wale in Titarpur
Mahendra shares, “Ravana putlon ki demand iss baar pehle se better hai. Humare paas sabse bada Ravana 50ft ka hai jo ₹12,500 ka hai. Aur sabse badi baat: iss baar hum iski moochon par Operation Sindoor se related slogan likhne wale hain kyunki Ramlilas bhi India ki Army ko apna kaam dedicate kar rahi hain.”
Rajkumar, effigy maker, near Tagore Garden Metro Station
Rajkumar says, “Ravana ke 2ft wale putle 200 rupay se shuru hote hain... This year I’m making bodybuilder Ravana, which has already been booked by someone for 16,000 Rupees.”
Shankar Ravan, effigy maker at Shivaji Marg
Shankar explains, “Standard size 50ft tak hota hai, but we even make bigger ones. Aajkal customers apni choice ki theme batate hain. Decoration cost ₹800 per foot hai, which increases by 1,000-1,200 per ft. Our work has gained so much popularity that recently humare banaye huye Ravana ek web series mein bhi feature hue thhe Rajasthan ke ek shoot mein.”