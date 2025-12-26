Foggy days are here again: Delhi, drive safe!

Dense fog, toxic smog and the IMD’s orange alert over Delhi’s persistently low visibility have returned with a familiar warning: drive safe, or don’t drive at all. Road safety volunteers mark barricades with reflective tape across NCR to improve visibility amid dense fog.

The risks are already playing out on the roads. Just days ago, dense fog on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway triggered a major pile-up near Raniyala Patakpur village involving over 15 vehicles, while another collision in Faridabad claimed two lives. Amid this haze, good Samaritans are stepping in to make the city’s roads safer, one reflective strip at a time.

“During peak fog hours, we run initiatives like Reflective Gurugram, where we identify risky objects such as dividers, curb stones and barriers, and mark them with reflective tape so they’re visible to drivers,” says Raj Kumar Yadav from Road Safety Officers (RSO) Gurugram.

Two-wheeler riders remain especially vulnerable. “Motorcycles are lower in height and often missed by larger vehicles,” Yadav explains. “We place triangular red reflective stickers on their helmets and station volunteers at night checkpoints to assist drivers and traffic police.”

Community-led efforts are also gaining momentum. Rajni Gandhi from TRAX NGO works directly with two-wheeler, auto and e-rickshaw drivers during heavy fog hours. “We encourage reflective jackets, bright clothing and explain how reflective tapes can significantly improve visibility,” she says.

Pedestrians, too, face heightened risk, and Gandhi’s team audits crossings and junctions across the city, for clearer lane markings, visible zebra crossings and highlighted dividers.

How to drive safely amid fog Maintain your lane: Stick to the basics and avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Park if needed: In extremely low visibility, slow down and park safely off the road until conditions improve.

Don’t speed: Reduce speed to match visibility and road conditions.

Use low-beam headlights: High beams reflect off fog and reduce visibility. Switch to low beam when visibility drops below 100 metres.

Use indicators: Signal well in advance while changing lanes or turning.

Keep windscreens clean: Ensure front and rear windscreens are spotless and use the defroster to clear fog.

Avoid overtaking: Sudden manoeuvres increase risk in low-visibility conditions

