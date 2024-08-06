 Gram it: Delhi gets ready for Teej festivities with mehendi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gram it: Delhi gets ready for Teej festivities with mehendi

ByAlina Azfar
Aug 06, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Check out our picture of the day that shows how Delhi women are opting for intricate mehendi designs ahead of Hariyali Teej on August 7, 2024.

Celebrations for Teej have begun in the Capital as womenfolk queue up to get their hands tattooed with henna (mehendi). Applying intricate designs, with motifs of peacocks and jharokhas, are some mehendi artists in New Friends Colony’s Community Centre. “Usually we receive only a handful of customers on a weekday, but since Tuesday evening women started coming in hordes to get mehendi applied on their hands,” says Jitender Rajasthani, a mehendi artiste. He informs he usually charges 400 to apply mehendi on a pair of hands but increased the cost to 800 for the Teej specific elaborate designs.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Mehendi artists are occupied due to the rush ahead of Teej, on August 7. (Photo: Rabani Gulati)
Mehendi artists are occupied due to the rush ahead of Teej, on August 7. (Photo: Rabani Gulati)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Gram it: Delhi gets ready for Teej festivities with mehendi
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On