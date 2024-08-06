Gram it: Delhi gets ready for Teej festivities with mehendi

Celebrations for Teej have begun in the Capital as womenfolk queue up to get their hands tattooed with henna (mehendi). Applying intricate designs, with motifs of peacocks and jharokhas, are some mehendi artists in New Friends Colony’s Community Centre. “Usually we receive only a handful of customers on a weekday, but since Tuesday evening women started coming in hordes to get mehendi applied on their hands,” says Jitender Rajasthani, a mehendi artiste. He informs he usually charges ₹400 to apply mehendi on a pair of hands but increased the cost to ₹800 for the Teej specific elaborate designs.



For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction



Mehendi artists are occupied due to the rush ahead of Teej, on August 7. (Photo: Rabani Gulati)