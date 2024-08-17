Gram it: Lotus blooms in Delhi this monsoon, and how!

As clouds hover over the skies at Lotus Temple, a visitor tries to capture the architectural splendor of this marble monument that seems to have acquired hints of blue during Delhi's monsoon season. Known for its unique flower-inspired design, this Bahá’í House of Worship, designed by architect Fariborz Sahba, is known for emphasising unity and equality of all religions.

Visitors capture the marble marvel of Lotus Temple, situated in south Delhi. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)