Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
Gram it: Lotus blooms in Delhi this monsoon, and how!

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2024 10:35 AM IST

Check out our picture of the day that shows how heritage enthusiasts are enjoying their visit to the Lotus Temple amid the monsoon skies in the Capital.

As clouds hover over the skies at Lotus Temple, a visitor tries to capture the architectural splendor of this marble monument that seems to have acquired hints of blue during Delhi's monsoon season. Known for its unique flower-inspired design, this Bahá’í House of Worship, designed by architect Fariborz Sahba, is known for emphasising unity and equality of all religions. 

Visitors capture the marble marvel of Lotus Temple, situated in south Delhi. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Visitors capture the marble marvel of Lotus Temple, situated in south Delhi. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

 

