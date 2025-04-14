Menu Explore
Gurugram hosts evening to celebrate the power of giving, emotional keynote by Rahul Bose wins hearts

ByKaran Sethi
Apr 14, 2025 04:10 PM IST

Over 200 changemakers gathered at Prerna 2025 in Gurugram to celebrate giving, with a special keynote by Rahul Bose on purpose-driven philanthropy.

The spirit of giving was celebrated as over 200 philanthropists, NGO leaders, and corporate change makers came together at Prerna 2025, hosted by the Social Venture Partners (SVP) Delhi-NCR Chapter in Gurugram on Friday. More than a celebration, the event was a call to action focusing on SVP India’s Engaged Philanthropy model, where partners mentor, advise, and work closely with NGOs to build capacity and create real change.

Rahul Bose (L) and a performance by the team of one of the NGO's. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Rahul Bose (L) and a performance by the team of one of the NGO's. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The event featured three sessions, culminating in a heartfelt keynote address by actor, athlete, and activist Rahul Bose. “Giving is a deep journey. If you ever wonder, where and what cause should I start giving to, look within,” expressed Bose, adding, "Choose a cause closest to your heart. But the bottom line is, it has to bring you pleasure. Do not for a second believe that you are giving and not getting, because when you find that difference you have made the reward is far greater.”

One of the key sessions addressed a crucial theme, ‘Bridging the Challenges CSRs Face When Finding and Working with NGOs’. The session tackled practical hurdles in CSR–NGO collaboration—including alignment, scalability, and trust—and shared actionable insights on how to nurture long-term, high-impact partnerships.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge India Ltd (L) and Tanvi Bikhchandani, Co-founder of Tamarind Chutney (R).(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge India Ltd (L) and Tanvi Bikhchandani, Co-founder of Tamarind Chutney (R).(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Another highlight was an intimate conversation between Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge India Ltd., and his daughter Tanvi Bikhchandani, Co-founder of Tamarind Chutney. Together, they reflected on value-driven entrepreneurship and the evolving world of conscious leadership.

The evening also spotlighted 18 NGOs working at the grassroots level to bring about sustainable transformation across education, gender equity, healthcare, and livelihoods.

Harjeet Kohli, Chairperson, SVP Delhi NCR Chapter.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Harjeet Kohli, Chairperson, SVP Delhi NCR Chapter.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“Giving may imply distance or difference—but true impact is born from engaging closely. At SVP, we choose to serve, with love, humility, and shared purpose,” said Harjeet Kohli, Chairperson of SVP’s Delhi-NCR Chapter.

