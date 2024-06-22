Heatwave or rain, good Samaritans of Delhi spread smiles for street workers

Despite recent showers bringing temporary relief from Delhi’s relentless heatwave, many still endure the oppressive weather due to the nature of their work. Recognising their plight, several good Samaritans in the city have stepped up to help. From distributing buttermilk and gamochas to street workers, to feeding stray animals, Delhiites are stepping out to do their bit, come rain or shine.(Photo: HT (For representational purposes))

“For me, baarish and dhoop barabar hi hai. I create content in my air-conditioned room, but even when I step out, I have the luxury of an AC car,” says SK Sameer, influencer and YouTuber, who has been distributing cool drinks to those working outdoors. “This includes people who can’t work from home despite weather advisories, like thepolice, street vendors and others earning a livelihood while exposed to the heatwave,” says the 23-year-old. Sameer believes that sharing videos of his humanitarian efforts encourages his viewers to contribute as well.

Suchi Sharma, a Gurugram-based advertisement executive, has been distributing gamochas and buttermilk to labourers: “Not everything has to be transactional!" The 39-year-old adds, "The whole of summer while we were looking for ways to stay indoors, the daily wage workers just can’t afford to make the same choice if they have to fill their belly and have been constructing the new metro line. Now that it's turning humid, it’s even more important that these labourers get something to cover their head, or a drink to combat dehydration."

Meanwhile, Pavni Khanna, a volunteer at animal shelters like Save A Stray and All Creatures Great and Small, highlights the challenges faced by stray animals in this weather. “I feed them watermelons in bulk. Though my individual efforts may seem small, for a stray animal, getting food can be a matter of life or death. As monsoon approaches, we must ensure there’s potable water and food for these four-legged friends.”

Caring for the four-legged friends

At Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, around 300 animals are brought in, with four to five in near-death conditions, primarily due to heatstroke, says a staffer. To combat these conditions, he recommends a mixture of curd and buttermilk, along with light food and fruits like watermelon and muskmelon to keep animals hydrated. Their fur should not be completely shaved as it helps regulate body temperature.

