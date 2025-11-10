HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 November 2025

#Staged What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Buddha Aur Ghalib Se Mulaqat (Director: Ashish Sharma) Gram it: Covered with face masks and shouting slogans, Delhiites from across age groups gathered at the India Gate and Kartavya Path to protest against the city's hazardous air quality, on Sunday evening. Here's a glimpse of how some protestors used creative posters to express their dissent over lack of clean air to breathe. (Photo: Manish Swarup/AP)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Soundscapes of India – Season 2 | The Art of Songwriting by Padma Bhushan Javed Akhtar & TĀL FRY Live

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: November 10

Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Echoes of Becoming

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: November 9 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Gender Equity in Hospitality: The Case of India – Dilip Puri, Sandeep Tandon, Anjali Mehra, Ajay Tyagi, Yogesh Kumar, Prof Payal Kumar & Bindu Jacob Mathew

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: The Comedy Express

Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector 18, Noida

When: November 10

Timing: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)