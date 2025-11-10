HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 November 2025

#Staged
What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Buddha Aur Ghalib Se Mulaqat (Director: Ashish Sharma)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Soundscapes of India – Season 2 | The Art of Songwriting by Padma Bhushan Javed Akhtar & TĀL FRY Live
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: November 10
Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Echoes of Becoming
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 9 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Gender Equity in Hospitality: The Case of India – Dilip Puri, Sandeep Tandon, Anjali Mehra, Ajay Tyagi, Yogesh Kumar, Prof Payal Kumar & Bindu Jacob Mathew
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Comedy Express
Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector 18, Noida
When: November 10
Timing: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)