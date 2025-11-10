Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 November 2025

    Monday, November 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 10, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Buddha Aur Ghalib Se Mulaqat (Director: Ashish Sharma)

    Gram it: Covered with face masks and shouting slogans, Delhiites from across age groups gathered at the India Gate and Kartavya Path to protest against the city's hazardous air quality, on Sunday evening. Here's a glimpse of how some protestors used creative posters to express their dissent over lack of clean air to breathe. (Photo: Manish Swarup/AP)
    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Soundscapes of India – Season 2 | The Art of Songwriting by Padma Bhushan Javed Akhtar & TĀL FRY Live

    Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

    When: November 10

    Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Echoes of Becoming

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: November 9 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Gender Equity in Hospitality: The Case of India – Dilip Puri, Sandeep Tandon, Anjali Mehra, Ajay Tyagi, Yogesh Kumar, Prof Payal Kumar & Bindu Jacob Mathew

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Comedy Express

    Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector 18, Noida

    When: November 10

    Timing: 5pm, 7pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

