HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 11, 2025 03:54 AM IST

Sunday, May 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: Ta'aaruf-e-Manto 

Catch It Live on Sunday, 11 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 11 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Studio Safdar, 2254/2A Shadi Khampur, New Ranjit Nagar 

When: May 11 

Timing: 4pm & 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line) 

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Crafts Corner, Mediattive Nap & Open Mic Poetry 

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 11 

Timing: 10am to 6pm  

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Lyrical Landscapes – Watercolours by Bikash Poddar 

Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II 

When: April 4 to May 12 

Timing: 11am to 5pm  

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)   

 

#TuneIn 

What: Sunday Noir ft Supranshu 

Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram  

When: May 11 

Timing: 10pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Freelance Feminist  

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14 (Second Floor), Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram  

When: May 11 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction   

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 May 2025
