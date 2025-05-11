HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 May 2025

#Staged
What: Ta'aaruf-e-Manto
Where: Studio Safdar, 2254/2A Shadi Khampur, New Ranjit Nagar
When: May 11
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Crafts Corner, Mediattive Nap & Open Mic Poetry
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 11
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Lyrical Landscapes – Watercolours by Bikash Poddar
Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II
When: April 4 to May 12
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sunday Noir ft Supranshu
Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: May 11
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Freelance Feminist
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14 (Second Floor), Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: May 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)