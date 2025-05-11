HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 May 2025

#Staged What: Ta'aaruf-e-Manto Catch It Live on Sunday, 11 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Studio Safdar, 2254/2A Shadi Khampur, New Ranjit Nagar

When: May 11

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Crafts Corner, Mediattive Nap & Open Mic Poetry

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 11

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Lyrical Landscapes – Watercolours by Bikash Poddar

Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II

When: April 4 to May 12

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sunday Noir ft Supranshu

Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: May 11

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Freelance Feminist

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14 (Second Floor), Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: May 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

