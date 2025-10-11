HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 October 2025

#DelhiTalkies
What: Rang De Korea – Seoul Street Comes to India
Where: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket
When: October 11
Timing: 1pm
Entry: Free Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz Weekender 2025
Where: 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli
When: October 11 & 12
Timing: 3.30pm to 9pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Noor | Afghan Food & Craft Market & Global Readathon by Silent Book Club
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: October 11 & 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Drupad Vocal ft Shilpa Shanker Narain
Where: Mission Control India, B 477, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 11
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Gudiya – A Storytelling Show
Where: Hideout Studio, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: October 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Among Things That Grow and Return – Artworks by Shrimanti Saha
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony
When: October 4 to November 1
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 11
Timing: 5pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Ghoomar – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Moon Star Banquet, Centurian Road, near Cherry County Street, Greater Noida West
When: October 11 & 12
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 (Aqua Line)