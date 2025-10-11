Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 October 2025

    Saturday, October 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 5:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Rang De Korea – Seoul Street Comes to India

    Gram it: A view of Sukhrali Pond that has been recently restored by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The corporation is now planning to introduce fish into this pond. Have you picnicked here yet? (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Where: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket

    When: October 11

    Timing: 1pm

    Entry: Free Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Jazz Weekender 2025

    Where: 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli

    When: October 11 & 12

    Timing: 3.30pm to 9pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Jashn-e-Noor | Afghan Food & Craft Market & Global Readathon by Silent Book Club

    Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: October 11 & 12

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Drupad Vocal ft Shilpa Shanker Narain

    Where: Mission Control India, B 477, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: October 11

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

    #Staged

    What: Gudiya – A Storytelling Show

    Where: Hideout Studio, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: October 11

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Among Things That Grow and Return – Artworks by Shrimanti Saha

    Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

    When: October 4 to November 1

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: October 11

    Timing: 5pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Ghoomar – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: Moon Star Banquet, Centurian Road, near Cherry County Street, Greater Noida West

    When: October 11 & 12

    Timing: 2pm to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 (Aqua Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

