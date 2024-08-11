 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: When the World talks to me in Colour

Catch It Live on 12 August 2024
Catch It Live on 12 August 2024

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate

When: August 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sraboner Dharar Moto ft Jayati Chakraborty

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: R&B Soul ft Sejal & Nirupan

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft Harsh Gujral

Where: CAD Tech Bar, BPTP Capital City, Sector 94, Noida

When: August 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

