HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: When the World talks to me in ColourWhere: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi EstateWhen: August 12Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Sraboner Dharar Moto ft Jayati ChakrabortyWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 12Timing: 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: R&B Soul ft Sejal & NirupanWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: August 12Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft Harsh GujralWhere: CAD Tech Bar, BPTP Capital City, Sector 94, NoidaWhen: August 12Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction