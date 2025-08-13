Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 10:50 am IST

Wednesday, August 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

#ArtAttack

What: Echoes – Solo exhibition by Anurag Anand

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 13 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Flats, India Gate

When: August 13 to 18

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Whimsical Wednesday ft DJ Jugni

Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: August 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Stolen Gods: The Afterlife of Empire in British Museum

Where: Seminar Rooms 1,2 and 3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: The Sultan and the Saint (2016)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Killing Eve – A Female Comedy Lineup ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 13 to 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

