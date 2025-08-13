HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 August 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Echoes – Solo exhibition by Anurag Anand
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Flats, India Gate
When: August 13 to 18
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Whimsical Wednesday ft DJ Jugni
Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: August 13
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Stolen Gods: The Afterlife of Empire in British Museum
Where: Seminar Rooms 1,2 and 3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: The Sultan and the Saint (2016)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Killing Eve – A Female Comedy Lineup ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: August 13 to 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)