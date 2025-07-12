HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2025
Sunday, July 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: July 11 to August 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: World Music Ensemble (WeMe) – A Sonic Journey Across Cultures
Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: July 13
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.home-delhi.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Tartuffe – Ek Dhongi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: July 13
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Anand Utsav
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: July 13
Timing: 11am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: The End Doesn’t Happen All at Once – Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan & Urvashi Butalia
Where: Kunzum Books, Basement of 182, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Jor Bagh
When: July 13
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Carnatic Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Swarnalatha Subramanian and her disciples
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 13
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Nishant Suri Live – A Standup Comedy
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 13
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Amaara Collective X Fairytale'ss Bride – Luxury Wedding Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: July 12 & 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)