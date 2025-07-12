Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Sunday, July 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales

Catch It Live on Friday, 11 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)


Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: July 11 to August 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: World Music Ensemble (WeMe) – A Sonic Journey Across Cultures

Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: July 13

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.home-delhi.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Tartuffe – Ek Dhongi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 13

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#StepUp

What: Anand Utsav

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 13

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: The End Doesn’t Happen All at Once – Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan & Urvashi Butalia 

Where: Kunzum Books, Basement of 182, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Jor Bagh

When: July 13

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Carnatic Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Swarnalatha Subramanian and her disciples

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live – A Standup Comedy  

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Amaara Collective X Fairytale'ss Bride – Luxury Wedding Exhibition 

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: July 12 & 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2025
