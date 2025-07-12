HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2025

#ArtAttack What: Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales Catch It Live on Friday, 11 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: July 11 to August 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: World Music Ensemble (WeMe) – A Sonic Journey Across Cultures

Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: July 13

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.home-delhi.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Tartuffe – Ek Dhongi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 13

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Anand Utsav

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 13

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: The End Doesn’t Happen All at Once – Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan & Urvashi Butalia

Where: Kunzum Books, Basement of 182, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Jor Bagh

When: July 13

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Carnatic Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Swarnalatha Subramanian and her disciples

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live – A Standup Comedy

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Amaara Collective X Fairytale'ss Bride – Luxury Wedding Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: July 12 & 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction