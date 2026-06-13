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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, June 13 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 13, 2026 9:53 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    Gram it: A pierrot butterfly was recently spotted perching on a flower in the Aravalli range in Gurugram, Haryana. Do you know that the efforts made over the past few years have increased the butterfly population in Delhi? In 2025, 70 species of butterflies were found, compared to 68 in 2024. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: A pierrot butterfly was recently spotted perching on a flower in the Aravalli range in Gurugram, Haryana. Do you know that the efforts made over the past few years have increased the butterfly population in Delhi? In 2025, 70 species of butterflies were found, compared to 68 in 2024. (Photo: PTI)

    What: Safed Chand (Director: Sunil Raj)

    Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 13

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Emerging Visions (Curator: Sanyam Khera)

    Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: June 12 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Sakhi Re, Shyam Kaun? : Raas Beyond Boundaries Ft. Shreejeeta Ghosh & Bhargavi Thakur

    Where: Shaheedi Park, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

    When: June 13

    Timing: 4pm to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Club | In Thy Search – Sheena Ahuja

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: June 13

    Timing: 5pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Mango Fest 2026

    Where: Felix Plaza, NH 48, Sector 82A, Gurugram

    When: June 13 & 14

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #UpNext

    What: Delhi Run Collective's Sunday Run 5km

    Where: Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 52A, Gurugram, Haryana

    When: June 14

    Timing: 6.15am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Casual-Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: June 13

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Mega Clothing Exhibition

    Where: Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri

    When: June 12 to 14

    Timing: 10am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 13 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 13 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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