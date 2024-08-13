 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 13, 2024 05:09 PM IST

The day of Aug 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Finding Light - K.G. Subramanyan

Catch It Live on 14 August 2024
Catch It Live on 14 August 2024

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: 19th Saare Jahan Se Accha | Kesariya- Tribute to Maatrabhoomi ft Guru Sangita Chatterjee

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Heroes of the Wild Frontiers | Return of the Shan

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vasansi - Rakhi Edit

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: August 11 to 14

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On