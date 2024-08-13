HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Finding Light - K.G. SubramanyanWhere: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 11 to 25Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUpWhat: 19th Saare Jahan Se Accha | Kesariya- Tribute to Maatrabhoomi ft Guru Sangita ChatterjeeWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 14Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: Heroes of the Wild Frontiers | Return of the ShanWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 14Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Vasansi - Rakhi EditWhere: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash IWhen: August 11 to 14Timing: 10.30am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction