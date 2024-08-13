HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Finding Light - K.G. Subramanyan Catch It Live on 14 August 2024

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: 19th Saare Jahan Se Accha | Kesariya- Tribute to Maatrabhoomi ft Guru Sangita Chatterjee

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Heroes of the Wild Frontiers | Return of the Shan

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vasansi - Rakhi Edit

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: August 11 to 14

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

