HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Uttarakhand Idol ft Pandavaas Live Concert
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: October 14
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Nangiar Koothu – Emancipation of Ahalya ft Usha Nangiar
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Art of Liberation (Curated by Shilo Shiv Suleman & Myna Mukherjee)
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: October 17 to 21
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Say Cheese Grandpa (Directed by Shiv Tandan & Mohit Agarwal)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 14
Timing: 9.30am & Noon
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: What Inspired Chopin & What Chopin Inspired ft Tony Yike Yang (Piano)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 14
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 14
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Special Handloom Expo – Journey of Threads
Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP)
When: October 10 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)