HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 October 2025

#TuneIn What: Uttarakhand Idol ft Pandavaas Live Concert Gram it: Here's how artisans in NCR are working day and night, with smiles on their faces, to brighten up your Diwali. These are some skilled potters of Jakhopur, a village in Gurugram's Sohna block, who are full of festive spirit as they give shape to earthen lamps (diyas) and other artefacts by spinning the wheel. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT )

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: October 14

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#StepUp What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Nangiar Koothu – Emancipation of Ahalya ft Usha Nangiar

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Art of Liberation (Curated by Shilo Shiv Suleman & Myna Mukherjee)

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: October 17 to 21

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: Say Cheese Grandpa (Directed by Shiv Tandan & Mohit Agarwal)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 14

Timing: 9.30am & Noon

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: What Inspired Chopin & What Chopin Inspired ft Tony Yike Yang (Piano)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 14

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 14

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Special Handloom Expo – Journey of Threads

Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP)

When: October 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)