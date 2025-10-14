Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 October 2025

    Tuesday, October 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Uttarakhand Idol ft Pandavaas Live Concert

    Gram it: Here's how artisans in NCR are working day and night, with smiles on their faces, to brighten up your Diwali. These are some skilled potters of Jakhopur, a village in Gurugram's Sohna block, who are full of festive spirit as they give shape to earthen lamps (diyas) and other artefacts by spinning the wheel. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT )
    Gram it: Here's how artisans in NCR are working day and night, with smiles on their faces, to brighten up your Diwali. These are some skilled potters of Jakhopur, a village in Gurugram's Sohna block, who are full of festive spirit as they give shape to earthen lamps (diyas) and other artefacts by spinning the wheel. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT )

    Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

    When: October 14

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

    #StepUp

    What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Nangiar Koothu – Emancipation of Ahalya ft Usha Nangiar

    Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Art of Liberation (Curated by Shilo Shiv Suleman & Myna Mukherjee)

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: October 17 to 21

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Say Cheese Grandpa (Directed by Shiv Tandan & Mohit Agarwal)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 14

    Timing: 9.30am & Noon

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: What Inspired Chopin & What Chopin Inspired ft Tony Yike Yang (Piano)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 14

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 14

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Special Handloom Expo – Journey of Threads

    Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: October 10 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes