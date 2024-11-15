HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 November 2024
The day of Nov 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR.
#TuneIn
What: Bodoland Mohotsov ft Papon
Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, IG Sports Complex, ITO
When: November 15 & 16
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Space, In Between
Where: Talwar Gallery, C-84, Block C, Neeti Bagh
When: August 31 to December 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Embryo Larva Butterfly
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Tumhare Bare Mein
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 16
Timing: 3pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Harmonium Festival ft Sudhanshu Kulkarni & Sarang Kulkarni
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: November 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Windchimes By The Sea
Where: Museo Camera, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: November 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Horn OK Please
Where: Gate No. 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: November 16 & 17
Timing: 12pm to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)