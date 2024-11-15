HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 November 2024

#TuneIn What: Bodoland Mohotsov ft Papon Catch It Live on 16 November 2024

Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, IG Sports Complex, ITO

When: November 15 & 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Space, In Between

Where: Talwar Gallery, C-84, Block C, Neeti Bagh

When: August 31 to December 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Embryo Larva Butterfly

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Tumhare Bare Mein

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 16

Timing: 3pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Harmonium Festival ft Sudhanshu Kulkarni & Sarang Kulkarni

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: November 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Windchimes By The Sea

Where: Museo Camera, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: November 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Horn OK Please

Where: Gate No. 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: November 16 & 17

Timing: 12pm to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

