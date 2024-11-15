Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 15, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Bodoland Mohotsov ft Papon

Catch It Live on 16 November 2024
Catch It Live on 16 November 2024

Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, IG Sports Complex, ITO

When: November 15 & 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: The Space, In Between

Where: Talwar Gallery, C-84, Block C, Neeti Bagh

When: August 31 to December 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Embryo Larva Butterfly

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#Staged

What: Tumhare Bare Mein 

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 16

Timing: 3pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Harmonium Festival ft Sudhanshu Kulkarni & Sarang Kulkarni

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: November 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: Windchimes By The Sea

Where: Museo Camera, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: November 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Horn OK Please

Where: Gate No. 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: November 16 & 17

Timing: 12pm to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //