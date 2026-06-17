HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Tyeb Mehta - Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being)
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: February 5 to July 26
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Raghu Kula Tilaka - A Journey Through Rama's Path – Bharatanatyam recital by Sudipta Chakraborty
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Prateek Kapoor Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: June 17
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | DIY Aroma Sachets
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 17
Timing: 2.35pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 17
Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
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