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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, June 17 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 17, 2026 12:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Tyeb Mehta - Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being)

    Gram it: Clouds hover over the skyline along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Signature Tower Flyover. The IMD has issued a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by rain across Delhi-NCR for the next few days. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Clouds hover over the skyline along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Signature Tower Flyover. The IMD has issued a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by rain across Delhi-NCR for the next few days. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    When: February 5 to July 26

    Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Raghu Kula Tilaka - A Journey Through Rama's Path – Bharatanatyam recital by Sudipta Chakraborty

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn
    What: Prateek Kapoor Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: June 17

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | DIY Aroma Sachets

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 17

    Timing: 2.35pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 17

    Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 17 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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