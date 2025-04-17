HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 April 2025
Friday, April 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Kailash Kher Live
Where: Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate
When: April 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Silent Roosters, Sleeping Tigers – Jagadeesh Tammineni's works
Where: Gallery Threshold, C221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: April 4 to 28
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sabr ft The Anirudh Varma Collective
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Steady That Stage
Where: Museo Camera Centre For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: April 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Duty of Care: The Climate Trials
Where: Mool – Multidimensional Space and Art Collective, B-17, Basement, South Extension II
When: April 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Main Shayar Toh Nahi ft Manhar Seth
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida
When: April 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Gulab Chand Prints Jaipur
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: April 18 to 22
Timing: 10.30am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction