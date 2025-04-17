Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Friday, April 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

Catch it Live on Friday, 18 April 2025.
What: Kailash Kher Live

Where: Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate

When: April 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Silent Roosters, Sleeping Tigers – Jagadeesh Tammineni's works

Where: Gallery Threshold, C221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: April 4 to 28

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sabr ft The Anirudh Varma Collective

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Steady That Stage

Where: Museo Camera Centre For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: April 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Duty of Care: The Climate Trials

Where: Mool – Multidimensional Space and Art Collective, B-17, Basement, South Extension II

When: April 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Main Shayar Toh Nahi ft Manhar Seth

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida

When: April 18

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gulab Chand Prints Jaipur

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: April 18 to 22

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 April 2025
