HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 February 2025

#StepUp What: VIRASAT - Sur-Tal-Kavya | Kathak recital ft Kavita Thakur Catch It Live on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Cities: Built, Broken

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony

When: February 5 to March 4

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill| Carnatic Vocal Recital ft R Anirudh Subramanian

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dream Events – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road

When: February 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Second Floor, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: February 19

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

