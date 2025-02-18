HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 February 2025

#StepUp
What: VIRASAT - Sur-Tal-Kavya | Kathak recital ft Kavita Thakur
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Cities: Built, Broken
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony
When: February 5 to March 4
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill| Carnatic Vocal Recital ft R Anirudh Subramanian
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dream Events – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road
When: February 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Second Floor, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: February 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)