HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2025

#ArtAttack What: Pratibimb – An Exhibition of Photographs by Komal Bedi Sohal & Sonal Sood Catch It Live on Saturday, 19 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 18 to 20

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Two Witty Plays – Radha With Nine Lives & The Open Door

Where: The Pint Room, Sector 132, Noida

When: July 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 83 (Aqua Line)

#TuneIn

What: Roohdari ft Rashmi – Ghazals & Sufi

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Imli Mohalla, Kucha Pati Ram Sita Ram Bazaar

When: July 19

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Raabiya

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Andha Yug

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: HYROX – The Fitness Competition for Every Body

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 19

Timings: 12.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan Alice Ki

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Halki Halki Fati ft Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: July 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Conscious India – A Sus-Luxe Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: July 18 to 21

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

