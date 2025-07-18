Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 11:11 pm IST

Saturday, July 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Pratibimb – An Exhibition of Photographs by Komal Bedi Sohal & Sonal Sood

Catch It Live on Saturday, 19 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 19 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 18 to 20

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Two Witty Plays – Radha With Nine Lives & The Open Door

Where: The Pint Room, Sector 132, Noida

When: July 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 83 (Aqua Line)

#TuneIn

What: Roohdari ft Rashmi – Ghazals & Sufi

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Imli Mohalla, Kucha Pati Ram Sita Ram Bazaar

When: July 19

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Raabiya

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Andha Yug

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: HYROX – The Fitness Competition for Every Body

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 19

Timings: 12.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan Alice Ki

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Halki Halki Fati ft Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: July 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Conscious India – A Sus-Luxe Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: July 18 to 21

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On