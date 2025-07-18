HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2025
Saturday, July 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Pratibimb – An Exhibition of Photographs by Komal Bedi Sohal & Sonal Sood
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: July 18 to 20
Timings: 11am to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Two Witty Plays – Radha With Nine Lives & The Open Door
Where: The Pint Room, Sector 132, Noida
When: July 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 83 (Aqua Line)
#TuneIn
What: Roohdari ft Rashmi – Ghazals & Sufi
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Imli Mohalla, Kucha Pati Ram Sita Ram Bazaar
When: July 19
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Raabiya
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 19
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: July 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: HYROX – The Fitness Competition for Every Body
Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka
When: July 19
Timings: 12.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan Alice Ki
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halki Halki Fati ft Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: July 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Conscious India – A Sus-Luxe Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: July 18 to 21
Timings: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)