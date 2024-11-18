HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 November 2024
Nov 18, 2024 07:37 PM IST
The day of Nov 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Thota Vaikuntam: Redefining the Cultural Gaze
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park
When: October 17 to November 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Back Then - The Story of Live Music in Bombay
Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 19
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Sumitra Guha
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
When: November 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Neeti Palta
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar
When: November 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)