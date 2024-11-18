HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: Thota Vaikuntam: Redefining the Cultural Gaze Catch It Live on 19 November 2024

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: October 17 to November 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Back Then - The Story of Live Music in Bombay

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 19

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Sumitra Guha

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: November 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Neeti Palta

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar

When: November 19

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

