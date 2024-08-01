 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of August 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: KING & FRIENDS – Monopoly Moves

Catch It Live on 2 August 2024

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Outer Peripheral Area, ITO

When: August 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: The Wheel of Choices ft Shreyasi Gopinath

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 2

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: This Beautiful World

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 2 to 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Lineup 2024

Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: August 2

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kalptaru Lifestyle Exhibition – Style Junction

Where: Hotel Le Méridien, Windsor Place, Connaught Place

When: August 2

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
