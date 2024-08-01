HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 August 2024

#TuneInWhat: KING & FRIENDS – Monopoly Moves Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Outer Peripheral Area, ITOWhen: August 2Timing: 7pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line) #StepUpWhat: The Wheel of Choices ft Shreyasi GopinathWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 2Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #ArtAttackWhat: This Beautiful WorldWhere: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 2 to 5Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: The Big Lineup 2024Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 2Timing: 3pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Kalptaru Lifestyle Exhibition – Style JunctionWhere: Hotel Le Méridien, Windsor Place, Connaught PlaceWhen: August 2Timing: 10am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction