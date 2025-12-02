HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 December 2025

#TuneIn Gram it: No, that's not real crab in the jaws of a crocodile for these are just animal sculptures. Made out of waste iron scrap, these make for quite a sight at the Waste to Wonder Park in Noida's Sector 94. Named Noida Jungle Trail, its second zone is spread over 8.8 acres and resembles tropical rainforest, desert, grassland, and wetland regions. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Dharmendra: Pal-Pal Dil ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Nidhikant Pandey & Devanand Jha

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Kuchipudi Duet – Bhavāya ft Vidhya S & Rashmi R Chowalloor

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sculpture 2025

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony

When: November 21 to January 8, 2025

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: India and Africa: Legacy of Exchanges and Cultural Affinities – Prof Ajay Dubey, Prof Nandini C Sen, Ruchita Beri, Ambassador HHS Viswanathan KN Shrivastava

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: December 2

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 2

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)