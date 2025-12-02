HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 December 2025

#TuneIn
What: Dharmendra: Pal-Pal Dil ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Nidhikant Pandey & Devanand Jha
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: December 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Kuchipudi Duet – Bhavāya ft Vidhya S & Rashmi R Chowalloor
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sculpture 2025
Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony
When: November 21 to January 8, 2025
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: India and Africa: Legacy of Exchanges and Cultural Affinities – Prof Ajay Dubey, Prof Nandini C Sen, Ruchita Beri, Ambassador HHS Viswanathan KN Shrivastava
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: December 2
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 2
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)