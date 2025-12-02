Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 December 2025

    Tuesday, December 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 02, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    Gram it: No, that's not real crab in the jaws of a crocodile for these are just animal sculptures. Made out of waste iron scrap, these make for quite a sight at the Waste to Wonder Park in Noida's Sector 94. Named Noida Jungle Trail, its second zone is spread over 8.8 acres and resembles tropical rainforest, desert, grassland, and wetland regions. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    What: Dharmendra: Pal-Pal Dil ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Nidhikant Pandey & Devanand Jha

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

    When: December 2

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Kuchipudi Duet – Bhavāya ft Vidhya S & Rashmi R Chowalloor

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Sculpture 2025

    Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony

    When: November 21 to January 8, 2025

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: India and Africa: Legacy of Exchanges and Cultural Affinities – Prof Ajay Dubey, Prof Nandini C Sen, Ruchita Beri, Ambassador HHS Viswanathan KN Shrivastava

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: December 2

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 2

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

