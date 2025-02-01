HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 February 2025

#DelhiTalkies Catch It Live on Sunday, 2 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft Hanumankind

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: January 31 to February 2

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Arijit Singh Live

Where: Leisure Valley Park (Gate 2), 19-20 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Kathakar - International Storytellers Festival ft Mohit Chauhan

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: January 31 to February 2

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free (Nursery Entry ₹50)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Migrants in the Museum

Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg

When: February 2 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Murda Ghar

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: February 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Bollywood Odyssey ft OP Nayyar

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: February 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta

Where: Talkatora Garden, Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate

When: February 2

Timing: 3pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: After-School Patri

Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Block 13, Lodhi Colony Market

When: February 2

Timing: 1pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction