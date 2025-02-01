HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 February 2025
Sunday, Feb 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft Hanumankind
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: January 31 to February 2
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Arijit Singh Live
Where: Leisure Valley Park (Gate 2), 19-20 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kathakar - International Storytellers Festival ft Mohit Chauhan
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: January 31 to February 2
Timing: 5pm to 10pm
Entry: Free (Nursery Entry ₹50)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Migrants in the Museum
Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg
When: February 2 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Murda Ghar
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: February 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Bollywood Odyssey ft OP Nayyar
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28
When: February 2
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta
Where: Talkatora Garden, Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate
When: February 2
Timing: 3pm and 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: After-School Patri
Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Block 13, Lodhi Colony Market
When: February 2
Timing: 1pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)