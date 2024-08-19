HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Entwined Edition 2Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road-Shahjahan Road, India GateWhen: August 16 to 23Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: 50 Years of Fun | HukkleWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 20Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Parrhesia India Tour ft Animals As LeadersWhere: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, GurugramWhen: August 20Timing: 8pmEntry: www.skillboxes.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Gangsters ft Srijan KaushikWhere: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya NiketanWhen: August 20Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction