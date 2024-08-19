HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Entwined Edition 2 Catch It Live on 20 August 2024

Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road-Shahjahan Road, India Gate

When: August 16 to 23

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: 50 Years of Fun | Hukkle

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Parrhesia India Tour ft Animals As Leaders

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: August 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Srijan Kaushik

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: August 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

