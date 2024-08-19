 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 19, 2024 05:20 PM IST

The day of Aug 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Entwined Edition 2

Catch It Live on 20 August 2024
Catch It Live on 20 August 2024

Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road-Shahjahan Road, India Gate

When: August 16 to 23

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: 50 Years of Fun | Hukkle

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Parrhesia India Tour ft Animals As Leaders

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: August 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Srijan Kaushik

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: August 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 August 2024
