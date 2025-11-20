Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 November 2025

    Thursday, November 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 20, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: Novembre Numérique (Digital November) 2025 | Fortune Teller – An interactive & augmented reality project by Julie Stephen Chheng

    Gram it: The smog layer seems to have become a permanent fixture in Delhi as the whole city continues to stay engulfed air pollution. Here's a view of the Kartavya Path lawns form the morning hours. As the AQI continues to hover between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, the Supreme Court has called for a report on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations in the city. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: The smog layer seems to have become a permanent fixture in Delhi as the whole city continues to stay engulfed air pollution. Here's a view of the Kartavya Path lawns form the morning hours. As the AQI continues to hover between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, the Supreme Court has called for a report on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations in the city. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: November 18 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Ishaan Chauhan Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: November 20

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Khaana aur Gaana – When Flavour Meets Melody and Movement ft Aviekal Kakkar (Curator: Sohaila Kapur)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Forgotten Feasts | A Winter's Night With The Mughals – Evening walk & dinner

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin

    When: November 20

    Timing: 6pm to 9pm

    Entry: Ticketed (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 305 Galli Mantola

    Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

    When: November 20

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: IIC Double Bill: Music Recitals | Flute Recital ft Saurabh Banaudha & Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Debraj Gupta

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: November 20

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Humour Showcase – Live Standup Comedy Show

    Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: November 20

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 20 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 20 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes