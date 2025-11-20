HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 November 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Novembre Numérique (Digital November) 2025 | Fortune Teller – An interactive & augmented reality project by Julie Stephen Chheng
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 18 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ishaan Chauhan Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 20
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Khaana aur Gaana – When Flavour Meets Melody and Movement ft Aviekal Kakkar (Curator: Sohaila Kapur)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Forgotten Feasts | A Winter's Night With The Mughals – Evening walk & dinner
Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin
When: November 20
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Ticketed (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 305 Galli Mantola
Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: November 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill: Music Recitals | Flute Recital ft Saurabh Banaudha & Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Debraj Gupta
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 20
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Humour Showcase – Live Standup Comedy Show
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 20
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)