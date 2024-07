HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2024

#ArtAttack What: however the image enters, its force remains Catch It Live on 21 July 2024

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: July 3 to August 3

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gift ft Joel Dsouza

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, Sector 42, Gurugram

When: July 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Usar

Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: July 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kismet-e-Kheer Pop-up Store

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, DDA Shopping Complex, Defence Colony

When: July 21

Timing: 11.30pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

