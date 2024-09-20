HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 September 2024
#Staged
What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Broken Images
Where: Orana Conventions, Sector 64, Gold Course Extension Road, Gurugram
When: September 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Siege in the Air
Where: Herschel Lecture Hall, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: September 21
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Mystic Miniatures
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 19 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Mother Muse Quintet
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 21
Timing: 8.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: SOPAAN — The Next Step
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Haiyaa World Tour ft Nigel Ng
Where: Audi 2, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: September 21
Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)