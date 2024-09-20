Menu Explore
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 20, 2024 05:16 PM IST

The day of Sept 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Broken Images
Catch It Live on 21 September 2024
A moment from the play starring Shabana Azmi
A moment from the play starring Shabana Azmi

What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Broken Images

Where: Orana Conventions, Sector 64, Gold Course Extension Road, Gurugram

When: September 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

 

#CineCall

What: Siege in the Air

Where: Herschel Lecture Hall, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: September 21

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Mystic Miniatures

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 19 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Mother Muse Quintet

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 21

Timing: 8.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: SOPAAN — The Next Step

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Haiyaa World Tour ft Nigel Ng

Where: Audi 2, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: September 21

Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
