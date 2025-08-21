HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 August 2025
Friday, August 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Patte Khul Gaye ft Rakesh Bedi, Avijit Dutt, Kishwer Merchant & Anant Mahadevan
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: August 22
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Echoes of the Earth – Solo exhibition of Ranjeeta Kant
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 21 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Krishnaangi – The Unexplored Shades of Draupadi
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Road (Behind Sai Baba Mandir)
When: August 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Gabru Boys Performing Live
Where: Moriva, 25-B, Pusa Road, Block-11, Rajinder Nagar
When: August 22
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Goa Film Festival | Mogacho Korar (Directed by Silverio Cardoza)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Mere Paas Maa Hai – The Journeys of Bollywood's Most Iconic Mothers ft Sohaila Kapur & Anuradha Kapur
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Onkar & Kushagra Srivastava
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 22
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)