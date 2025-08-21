Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Friday, August 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Patte Khul Gaye ft Rakesh Bedi, Avijit Dutt, Kishwer Merchant & Anant Mahadevan

Catch It Live on Friday, 22 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 22

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Echoes of the Earth – Solo exhibition of Ranjeeta Kant

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 21 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Krishnaangi – The Unexplored Shades of Draupadi

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Road (Behind Sai Baba Mandir)

When: August 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gabru Boys Performing Live

Where: Moriva, 25-B, Pusa Road, Block-11, Rajinder Nagar

When: August 22

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Goa Film Festival | Mogacho Korar (Directed by Silverio Cardoza)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Mere Paas Maa Hai – The Journeys of Bollywood's Most Iconic Mothers ft Sohaila Kapur & Anuradha Kapur

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo ft Onkar & Kushagra Srivastava

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 22

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

