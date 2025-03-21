Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Saturday, March 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Freedom of Frames

Catch It Live on Saturday, 22 March 2025
Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: March 22 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: JAYA! - The Victory! – A Rock Musical Drama of the Mahabharata

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 22 & 23

Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Earth Hour Festival 2025

Where: WWF-India, 172 B, Lodhi Estate

When: March 22

Timing: 2pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2025 | Sitar recital by Budhaditya Mukherjee

Where: Open-Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) Lawns, Copernicus Marg

When: March 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#KhauDelhi

What: Horn OK Please – The Happiest Food Festival 14.0

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: March 22 & 23

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Francophonie Mela 2025

Where: Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Line, 72 Lodhi Estate

When: March 22

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Adirang Mahotsav 2025 | Bana Guda – play by Pradip D Majhi

Where: National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 22

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: The Phantom's Howl

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: March 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Cut – Lifestyle, Fashion Exhibition & Kids Carnival

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: March 22

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

