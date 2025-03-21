HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 March 2025
Saturday, March 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Freedom of Frames
Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: March 22 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: JAYA! - The Victory! – A Rock Musical Drama of the Mahabharata
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 22 & 23
Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Earth Hour Festival 2025
Where: WWF-India, 172 B, Lodhi Estate
When: March 22
Timing: 2pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2025 | Sitar recital by Budhaditya Mukherjee
Where: Open-Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) Lawns, Copernicus Marg
When: March 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: Horn OK Please – The Happiest Food Festival 14.0
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: March 22 & 23
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Francophonie Mela 2025
Where: Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Line, 72 Lodhi Estate
When: March 22
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Adirang Mahotsav 2025 | Bana Guda – play by Pradip D Majhi
Where: National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 22
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: The Phantom's Howl
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: March 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Cut – Lifestyle, Fashion Exhibition & Kids Carnival
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: March 22
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction