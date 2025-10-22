Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 October 2025

    Wednesday, October 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Studio ft Riyaz Band

    Gram it: Spot the India Gate or Rashtrapati Bhavan on Kartavya Path! A view of the iconic place, on the day after Diwali, would compel any city resident to talk about the 'severe' Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: October 22

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Where the Dust Settles

    Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

    When: September 27 to October 26

    Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Darshan – Gaze of Grace

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

    When: October 22

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: After Office Hours ft Pawan Singh, Rakesh Addlakha

    Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: October 22

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

