HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Sufi Studio ft Riyaz Band
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 22
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Where the Dust Settles
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: September 27 to October 26
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Darshan – Gaze of Grace
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: October 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: After Office Hours ft Pawan Singh, Rakesh Addlakha
Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: October 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)