HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2025 01:45 PM IST

Thursday, April 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

Catch It Live on Thursday, 24 April 2025.
Catch It Live on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

What: Within – A Kathak Dance Production ft Aditi Mangaldas

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: A Place called Home: Stories by Susham Bedi

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg

When: April 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Caravaggio's Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, South Court Mall, Saket

When: April 18 to May 18

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Mausam Aate Jaate Hain

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 24

Timing: 7.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Follow Us On