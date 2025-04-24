HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 April 2025
Thursday, April 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Within – A Kathak Dance Production ft Aditi Mangaldas
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: A Place called Home: Stories by Susham Bedi
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg
When: April 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Caravaggio's Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, South Court Mall, Saket
When: April 18 to May 18
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Mausam Aate Jaate Hain
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 24
Timing: 7.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 24
When: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)