Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2025 11:48 AM IST

Tuesday, June 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Fare Cinema | Settembre - September

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri

When: June 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Unboxed -- The Queer Art Exhibition

Where: Art Junction, The LaLiT New Delhi, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba, Connaught Place

When: June 4 to 30

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live 

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida 

When: June 24 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram 

When: June 24 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Follow Us On