HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2025

#CineCall What: Fare Cinema | Settembre - September Catch It Live on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri

When: June 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Unboxed -- The Queer Art Exhibition

Where: Art Junction, The LaLiT New Delhi, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba, Connaught Place

When: June 4 to 30

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida

When: June 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station:

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

