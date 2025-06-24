HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2025
Jun 24, 2025 11:48 AM IST
Tuesday, June 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Fare Cinema | Settembre - September
Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri
When: June 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Unboxed -- The Queer Art Exhibition
Where: Art Junction, The LaLiT New Delhi, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba, Connaught Place
When: June 4 to 30
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida
When: June 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station:
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)