HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Monday, March 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | The Nights

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 24

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav – 2025 | Dance concert

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 24 to 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: The Trialogue Theatre Fest | Jaan-e-Ghazal

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: March 24 & 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Il Sol Dell'avvenire/ A Brighter Tomorrow (Italy)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 24

Timing: 9pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tsugaru-Shamisen Concert ft Nobuto Yamanaka

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: March 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Nights Noida ft Ashish & Akashdeep

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: March 24

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dining Treasures – Handcrafted Tableware & Decor

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: March 15 to 31

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

