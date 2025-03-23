HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 March 2025
Monday, March 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | The Nights
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav – 2025 | Dance concert
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 24 to 26
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: The Trialogue Theatre Fest | Jaan-e-Ghazal
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: March 24 & 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Il Sol Dell'avvenire/ A Brighter Tomorrow (Italy)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 24
Timing: 9pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tsugaru-Shamisen Concert ft Nobuto Yamanaka
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Nights Noida ft Ashish & Akashdeep
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: March 24
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dining Treasures – Handcrafted Tableware & Decor
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: March 15 to 31
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)