Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 12:00 am IST

Monday, August 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

Catch It Live on Monday, 25 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 25 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Shodh – Bengali play based on Taslima Nasrin's novel

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Memories in Blue & White: Explorations in Cyanotype – Artworks by Nova Bronstein Kak

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Nayab Midha Live – Poetry recital

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 25

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Nights

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 25

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Shilp Didi Mahotsav

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: August 16 to 31

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 30 (Adults) & 20 (Children)

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On