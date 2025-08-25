HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 August 2025

#Staged Catch It Live on Monday, 25 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Shodh – Bengali play based on Taslima Nasrin's novel

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Memories in Blue & White: Explorations in Cyanotype – Artworks by Nova Bronstein Kak

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Nayab Midha Live – Poetry recital

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 25

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Nights

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 25

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Shilp Didi Mahotsav

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: August 16 to 31

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: ₹30 (Adults) & ₹20 (Children)

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

