HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 August 2025

#Staged What: Shodh – Bengali play based on Taslima Nasrin's novel Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House When: August 25Timing: 6.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttack What: Memories in Blue & White: Explorations in Cyanotype – Artworks by Nova Bronstein KakWhere: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi EstateWhen: August 23 to 29 Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #Staged What: Nayab Midha Live – Poetry recitalWhere: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram When: August 25Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #JustForLaughs What: Comedy Nights Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, NoidaWhen: August 25 Timing: 9pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line) #FleaSpree What: Shilp Didi Mahotsav Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai NagarWhen: August 16 to 31Timing: 11am to 9pmEntry: ₹30 (Adults) & ₹20 (Children)Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction