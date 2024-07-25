HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Art ContinuumWhere: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 25 to 31Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Shradhhanjali ft Mausumi KunduWhere: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 26Timing: 6.45pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: The Inclusive Lens | Campeonex (Champions)Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: July 26Timing: 5.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #TuneInWhat: Ramiro Lopez & Almost Human LiveWhere: Soho, The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: July 26Timing: 11pmEntry: www.skillboxes.comNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Jalsa – Festive EditWhere: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: July 26Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction