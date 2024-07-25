 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of July 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Art Continuum

Catch It Live on 26 July 2024

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shradhhanjali ft Mausumi Kundu

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 26

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The Inclusive Lens | Campeonex (Champions)

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: July 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ramiro Lopez & Almost Human Live

Where: Soho, The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 26

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Jalsa – Festive Edit

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

