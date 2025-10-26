Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 October 2025

    Sunday, October 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 26, 2025 3:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Our World through Four Eyes: Distortions, Reflections, Shadows, Textures – Photographs by Sanjay Bhattacharya & Sanya Ahuja

    Gram it: Looking for Halloween vibes in the Capital? Here's a glimpse of how an event is dishing out quirkiness to the spook-lovers in Delhi. These include youngsters who are excitedly cosplaying at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla. Read on for more details (Source: PTI)
    Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 26 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Cycle of Life – Based on Kaamtanath's Sankraman (Director: Ginni Babbar)

    Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: October 26

    Timing: 6.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: HorrorCon 2025 – Halloween Party ft Paradox, Suhani & R Cruze

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

    When: October 25 & 26

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #CineCall

    What: National Theatre Live | Inter Alia (Screening of the play by Suzie Miller)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 26

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Naya Swar | TĀL FRY ft Ravinder Rajput (Flute & Cajon), Soumendra Goswami (Sitar & Djembe), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam), Varun Rajasekharan (Ghatam), Mahavir (Dholak), Saptak Sharma (Tabla) & Aadarsh Mukundan Nair (Vocals)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 26

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gen Y – A Millennial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 26

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sunday Market

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: October 26

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

