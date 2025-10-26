HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Our World through Four Eyes: Distortions, Reflections, Shadows, Textures – Photographs by Sanjay Bhattacharya & Sanya Ahuja
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 26 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Cycle of Life – Based on Kaamtanath's Sankraman (Director: Ginni Babbar)
Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 26
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: HorrorCon 2025 – Halloween Party ft Paradox, Suhani & R Cruze
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: October 25 & 26
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: National Theatre Live | Inter Alia (Screening of the play by Suzie Miller)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 26
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Naya Swar | TĀL FRY ft Ravinder Rajput (Flute & Cajon), Soumendra Goswami (Sitar & Djembe), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam), Varun Rajasekharan (Ghatam), Mahavir (Dholak), Saptak Sharma (Tabla) & Aadarsh Mukundan Nair (Vocals)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gen Y – A Millennial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 26
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
#FleaSpree
What: Sunday Market
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 26
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)