HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 April 2025
Sunday, April 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: World Dance Day Festival 2025 | Young dancers festival ft Abhinaya Nagajothy (Kuchipudi) & Shashwati Garai Ghosh (Odissi)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli Tour ft Rahgir
Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh
When: April 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Paper Alchemy: Tracing Memories Through Time
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 26 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Agatha Christie's The Rats
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: April 27
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Sandeh – Nihsandeh ft Isha Aggarwal (Bharatanatyam)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, New Delhi
When: April 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Borders Within - South Asia in Fragments | Sandstorm (Seemab Gul), Two (Satyajit Ray), Afternoon Clouds (Payal Kapadia) & Abid (Pramod Pati)
Where: Mool – Multidimensional Space and Art Collective, B-17, Basement, South Extension II
When: April 27
Timing: 12pm onwards
Entry: shorturl.at/iFLP0
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Launch | Basti & Durbar: Delhi-New Delhi, A City in Stories by Rakhshanda Jalil (Editor)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Aashish Solanki Live
Where: WorldMark, Maidawas Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: April 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)