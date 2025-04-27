HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 April 2025

#StepUp Catch It Live on Saturday, 27 April 2025.

What: World Dance Day Festival 2025 | Young dancers festival ft Abhinaya Nagajothy (Kuchipudi) & Shashwati Garai Ghosh (Odissi)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli Tour ft Rahgir

Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh

When: April 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Paper Alchemy: Tracing Memories Through Time

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 26 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Agatha Christie's The Rats

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: April 27

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Sandeh – Nihsandeh ft Isha Aggarwal (Bharatanatyam)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, New Delhi

When: April 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Borders Within - South Asia in Fragments | Sandstorm (Seemab Gul), Two (Satyajit Ray), Afternoon Clouds (Payal Kapadia) & Abid (Pramod Pati)

Where: Mool – Multidimensional Space and Art Collective, B-17, Basement, South Extension II

When: April 27

Timing: 12pm onwards

Entry: shorturl.at/iFLP0

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Launch | Basti & Durbar: Delhi-New Delhi, A City in Stories by Rakhshanda Jalil (Editor)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Aashish Solanki Live

Where: WorldMark, Maidawas Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: April 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

