Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2025 03:26 PM IST

Sunday, April 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

Catch It Live on Saturday, 27 April 2025.
Catch It Live on Saturday, 27 April 2025.

What: World Dance Day Festival 2025 | Young dancers festival ft Abhinaya Nagajothy (Kuchipudi) & Shashwati Garai Ghosh (Odissi)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli Tour ft Rahgir

Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh

When: April 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Paper Alchemy: Tracing Memories Through Time

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 26 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Agatha Christie's The Rats

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: April 27

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Sandeh – Nihsandeh ft Isha Aggarwal (Bharatanatyam)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, New Delhi

When: April 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Borders Within - South Asia in Fragments | Sandstorm (Seemab Gul), Two (Satyajit Ray), Afternoon Clouds (Payal Kapadia) & Abid (Pramod Pati)

Where: Mool – Multidimensional Space and Art Collective, B-17, Basement, South Extension II

When: April 27

Timing: 12pm onwards

Entry: shorturl.at/iFLP0

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Launch | Basti & Durbar: Delhi-New Delhi, A City in Stories by Rakhshanda Jalil (Editor)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Aashish Solanki Live

Where: WorldMark, Maidawas Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: April 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 April 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On