HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2024

An artwork titled Ambition, by Deepshikha Bishoyi. This acrylics on canvas is part of the solo exhibition, The Wizard of Claws.

What: The Wizard of Claws

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Tango Ports

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Uprising: The Liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Where: Seminar Hall 1 & 2, New Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: August 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Navi Nari – Festive Collection

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road

When: August 26 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

