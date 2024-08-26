HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2024
The day of Aug 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: The Wizard of Claws
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 26 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Tango Ports
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Uprising: The Liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Where: Seminar Hall 1 & 2, New Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Jaspreet Singh
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: August 27
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Navi Nari – Festive Collection
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road
When: August 26 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)