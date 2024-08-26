 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 27 August 2024
Catch It Live on 27 August 2024
An artwork titled Ambition, by Deepshikha Bishoyi. This acrylics on canvas is part of the solo exhibition, The Wizard of Claws.
An artwork titled Ambition, by Deepshikha Bishoyi. This acrylics on canvas is part of the solo exhibition, The Wizard of Claws.

What: The Wizard of Claws

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Tango Ports

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: Uprising: The Liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Where: Seminar Hall 1 & 2, New Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: August 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Navi Nari – Festive Collection

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road

When: August 26 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On