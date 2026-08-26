HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Sculpting Lineages: Women Across Generations Gram it: After days of rain, Delhi’s sky displayed a spectacle. On Tuesday, a rainbow appeared over the India Gate providing a picturesque backdrop for visitors. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy weather for today, it's a cue for Delhiites to go out and about in the city and explore its landmarks. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Gallery Espace, 16 Community Centre, New Friends Colony

When: August 22 to September 26

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: Trin Dhari Ot – A Saga of Sita

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Echoes of Panjab Ft. Abhilasha Ojha & ensemble

Where: Ikk Panjab, K-13, K Block, Outer Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹3,749 (Register at Swiggy Scenes)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | The Evolution of Indian Classical Art by Anita Bharat Singh – Discussants: Raghvendra Singh & Anita Bharat Singh

Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Concert of Classic Melodies

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Finger Painting

Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: August 27

Timing: 4pm & 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Ananta Kriti: An Endless Expression of Craft & Creativity

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 26 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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