HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 July 2025

#DelhiTalkies
What: Teej Mela
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: July 26 & 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Kavya Navani
Where: Auditorium, Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Road
When: July 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Bunkar – Banaras Ka Thug & Cycle Kahani
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 27
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ishq-e-Ghazal ft Kabul Rishi
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Begumpura – Shoots and leaves ft works of Harmandeep Keerti
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 21 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate
When: July 27
Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)