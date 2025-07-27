Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 06:00 am IST

Sunday, July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Teej Mela

Catch It Live on Sunday, 27 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 27 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 26 & 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Kavya Navani

Where: Auditorium, Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Bunkar – Banaras Ka Thug & Cycle Kahani

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ishq-e-Ghazal ft Kabul Rishi

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 27

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Begumpura – Shoots and leaves ft works of Harmandeep Keerti

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 21 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate

When: July 27

Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 July 2025
