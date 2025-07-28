Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 11:29 am IST

Monday, July 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Virahinī Nāyikā -- Sattriya dance recital ft Prateesha Suresh

Catch It Live on Sunday, 27 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT).

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Solo Nights ft Loop Suchit

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Connaught Place

When: July 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Objects May Appear Softer..

Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas

Timing: Noon to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest metro station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Saurabh, Kaustubh, Kushagra & Rohit

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Gurugram

When: July 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Shopping Edition

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: July 26 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

