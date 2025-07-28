HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2025

#StepUp
What: Virahinī Nāyikā -- Sattriya dance recital ft Prateesha Suresh
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Solo Nights ft Loop Suchit
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Connaught Place
When: July 28
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Objects May Appear Softer..
Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest metro station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Saurabh, Kaustubh, Kushagra & Rohit
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Gurugram
When: July 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Shopping Edition
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: July 26 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)