HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 November 2025

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 28

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: 13th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music and Dance

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 28 & 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: November 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: November 28 to December 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Beyond The Beat Feel The Sync Ft SickFlip B2B Avantika