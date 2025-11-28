HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 November 2025

#DelhiTalkies
What: Khiltey Raho Bal Utsav
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: 13th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music and Dance
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 28 & 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 53rd Shri Ram Kavi Sammelan
Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: November 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Barnali: Indo-Hungarian Colour Surface
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: November 28 to December 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Beyond The Beat Feel The Sync Ft SickFlip B2B Avantika
Where: Molecule IFC, Golf Course Extension Road, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: November 28
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Kankali – Dance, Drama & Music Performance
Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: November 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: PRACTICE – A StandUp COmedy Show ft Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: UMANG – Winter Wedding Bazaar
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: November 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)