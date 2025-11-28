Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 November 2025

    Friday, November 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Khiltey Raho Bal Utsav

    Gram it: To mask up or not? As Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘very poor’ category, here's how some visitors wear face masks while walking through smog near Rashtrapati Bhavan that's barely visible from the Kartavya Path. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI )
    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: November 28

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 13th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music and Dance

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 28 & 29

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: 53rd Shri Ram Kavi Sammelan

    Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

    When: November 28

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Barnali: Indo-Hungarian Colour Surface

    Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

    When: November 28 to December 15

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Beyond The Beat Feel The Sync Ft SickFlip B2B Avantika

    Where: Molecule IFC, Golf Course Extension Road, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurugram

    When: November 28

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kankali – Dance, Drama & Music Performance

    Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

    When: November 28

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: PRACTICE – A StandUp COmedy Show ft Manik Mahna

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 28

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: UMANG – Winter Wedding Bazaar

    Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

    When: November 28

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

