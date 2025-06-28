Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2025 09:33 PM IST

Sunday, June 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Ghalib in New Delhi

Catch It Live on Sunday, 29 June 2025(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)


Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 29

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Nature’s Spectrum

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 26 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Avinash Gupta Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: June 29

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#KhauDelhi

What: 34th Mango Festival

Where: Thyagaraj Stadium (near Dilli Haat), INA Colony

When: June 27 to 29

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Divine Feminine ft Prashasti Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 29

Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

