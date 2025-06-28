HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2025
Sunday, June 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Ghalib in New Delhi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 29
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Nature’s Spectrum
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 26 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Avinash Gupta Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: June 29
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: 34th Mango Festival
Where: Thyagaraj Stadium (near Dilli Haat), INA Colony
When: June 27 to 29
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Divine Feminine ft Prashasti Singh
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 29
Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)