Thursday, May 29, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 May 2025

HT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 12:52 AM IST

Thursday, May 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Kendra Dance Festival | KARNA – The Marginalised Hero of Mahabharata

Catch It Live on Thursday, 29 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 29 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#ArtAttack

What: Aksharscape

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road (near India Gate)

When: May 28 to June 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Le Petit Nicolas : Qu’est-ce qu’on attend pour être heureux (Little Nicholas: Happy As Can Be)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Mandal Dhwani – Prof Anamika, Prof Rekha Sethi, Prof Alka Tyagi, Prof Malashri Lal & Kriti Sengupta

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: May 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Reflections – Piano Music for the Mind, Body & Soul ft Ankita Kumar, Jaideep Lakhtakia (Guitar) & Tulsi Ram Madhva (Tabla)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Qismat Palace

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: One Night StandUp 

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: May 29 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

