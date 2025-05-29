HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 May 2025
Thursday, May 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Kendra Dance Festival | KARNA – The Marginalised Hero of Mahabharata
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Aksharscape
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road (near India Gate)
When: May 28 to June 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Le Petit Nicolas : Qu’est-ce qu’on attend pour être heureux (Little Nicholas: Happy As Can Be)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Mandal Dhwani – Prof Anamika, Prof Rekha Sethi, Prof Alka Tyagi, Prof Malashri Lal & Kriti Sengupta
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: May 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Reflections – Piano Music for the Mind, Body & Soul ft Ankita Kumar, Jaideep Lakhtakia (Guitar) & Tulsi Ram Madhva (Tabla)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Qismat Palace
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: May 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: One Night StandUp
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: May 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)