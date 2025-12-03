HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 December 2025

#Staged
What: Aadhey Adhure (Director: Rajesh D Bali)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: December 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sediments – Artworks by by Sanjay Roy and Saurabh Narang
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 1 to 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Vistaar ft Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 3
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live – A StandUp Comedy Trial Show
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Sootdhaara: Flowing Essence of Threads – Special Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: December 1 to 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)