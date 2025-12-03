Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 December 2025

    Wednesday, December 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 03, 2025 10:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: Aadhey Adhure (Director: Rajesh D Bali)

    Gram it: Anti-smog guns can be spotted across NCR as these are part of the preventive measures being taken to reduce air pollution in in the Capital. Here's a view of how these guns were recently spraying fine droplets of water from vehicles, in Noida's Sector 67. The air quality across Gautam Buddha Nagar deteriorated sharply on Tuesday, with both Noida and Greater Noida slipping back into the 'very poor' category after a brief improvement at the start of the week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida's AQI climbed to 374, while Greater Noida recorded 371. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: Anti-smog guns can be spotted across NCR as these are part of the preventive measures being taken to reduce air pollution in in the Capital. Here's a view of how these guns were recently spraying fine droplets of water from vehicles, in Noida's Sector 67. The air quality across Gautam Buddha Nagar deteriorated sharply on Tuesday, with both Noida and Greater Noida slipping back into the 'very poor' category after a brief improvement at the start of the week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida's AQI climbed to 374, while Greater Noida recorded 371. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 3

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Sediments – Artworks by by Sanjay Roy and Saurabh Narang

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 1 to 8

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Nritya Vistaar ft Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 3

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live – A StandUp Comedy Trial Show

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sootdhaara: Flowing Essence of Threads – Special Handloom Expo

    Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath, Connaught Place

    When: December 1 to 8

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 3 December 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 3 December 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes