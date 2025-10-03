HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: 8th North-East Students’ Festival – NESt. Fest 2025
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free (Resgister here)
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Stories… in Glass – Artworks by Hemi Bawa
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 3 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft DilNawaz Band
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai (Directed by Arvind Gaur)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sadhana – Celebrating Emerging Talent ft Swati Tiwari Srivastava (Hindustani Classical Vocal), Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri (Tabla), Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium); Soumitra Thakur (Sitar) & Ujith Uday (Tabla)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Samay Raina – Still Alive & Unfiltered
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: October 3 to 5
Timing: 4pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Festive Edit
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: October 3
Timings: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Roshni-e-Rasm Exhibition
Where: The Riyasat by Rajwada, B-99 Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area
When: October 3
Timings: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)