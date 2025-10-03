Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 October 2025

    Friday, October 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: 8th North-East Students’ Festival – NESt. Fest 2025

    Gram It: It's World Smile Day, today. And here's a glimpse of how women in Delhi-NCR indulged smiled all the way while celebrating Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashmi, at a Durga Puja pandal in Mayur Vihar. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram It: It's World Smile Day, today. And here's a glimpse of how women in Delhi-NCR indulged smiled all the way while celebrating Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashmi, at a Durga Puja pandal in Mayur Vihar. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

    When: October 3 & 4

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free (Resgister here)

    Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Stories… in Glass – Artworks by Hemi Bawa

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: October 3 to 13

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bollywood Groove ft DilNawaz Band

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: October 3

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai (Directed by Arvind Gaur)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sadhana – Celebrating Emerging Talent ft Swati Tiwari Srivastava (Hindustani Classical Vocal), Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri (Tabla), Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium); Soumitra Thakur (Sitar) & Ujith Uday (Tabla)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Samay Raina – Still Alive & Unfiltered

    Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: October 3 to 5

    Timing: 4pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Festive Edit

    Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

    When: October 3

    Timings: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Roshni-e-Rasm Exhibition

    Where: The Riyasat by Rajwada, B-99 Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area

    When: October 3

    Timings: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

