HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 October 2025

#TuneIn What: 8th North-East Students’ Festival – NESt. Fest 2025 Gram It: It's World Smile Day, today. And here's a glimpse of how women in Delhi-NCR indulged smiled all the way while celebrating Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashmi, at a Durga Puja pandal in Mayur Vihar. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: October 3 & 4

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free (Resgister here)

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Stories… in Glass – Artworks by Hemi Bawa

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 3 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Bollywood Groove ft DilNawaz Band

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai (Directed by Arvind Gaur)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: October 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Sadhana – Celebrating Emerging Talent ft Swati Tiwari Srivastava (Hindustani Classical Vocal), Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri (Tabla), Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium); Soumitra Thakur (Sitar) & Ujith Uday (Tabla)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Samay Raina – Still Alive & Unfiltered

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: October 3 to 5

Timing: 4pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: The Festive Edit

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: October 3

Timings: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

#FleaSpree What: Roshni-e-Rasm Exhibition

Where: The Riyasat by Rajwada, B-99 Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area

When: October 3

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)