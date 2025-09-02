Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Wednesday, September 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Rangapravesham ft Sanjana Chauhan (Kuchipudi)

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Saaz-e-Mehfil ft Rahul Rana

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Where the end meets the other – Solo exhibition of Deeya Bhugra

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India–Pakistan Relations – Arvind Gupta, TCA Raghavan, Shalini Chawla, Amitabh Sinha, Uttam Sinha & Gurcharan Das

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | In Search of Ajantrik (directed by Meghnath)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace – Standup Comedy Show ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: KARIGARI

Where: Front Ground, Emporia Complex, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 2 to 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On