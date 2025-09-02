HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2025

#StepUp What: Rangapravesham ft Sanjana Chauhan (Kuchipudi) Catch It Live on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Saaz-e-Mehfil ft Rahul Rana

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Where the end meets the other – Solo exhibition of Deeya Bhugra

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India–Pakistan Relations – Arvind Gupta, TCA Raghavan, Shalini Chawla, Amitabh Sinha, Uttam Sinha & Gurcharan Das

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | In Search of Ajantrik (directed by Meghnath)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace – Standup Comedy Show ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: KARIGARI

Where: Front Ground, Emporia Complex, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 2 to 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

