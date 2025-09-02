HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2025
Wednesday, September 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Rangapravesham ft Sanjana Chauhan (Kuchipudi)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Saaz-e-Mehfil ft Rahul Rana
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Where the end meets the other – Solo exhibition of Deeya Bhugra
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 1 to 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India–Pakistan Relations – Arvind Gupta, TCA Raghavan, Shalini Chawla, Amitabh Sinha, Uttam Sinha & Gurcharan Das
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: September 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | In Search of Ajantrik (directed by Meghnath)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: September 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace – Standup Comedy Show ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: KARIGARI
Where: Front Ground, Emporia Complex, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 2 to 14
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)