HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2025 10:42 AM IST

Sunday, March 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Presence of Absence in Man – The Elephant in the Room

Catch it Live on Sunday, 30 March 2025.

Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road

When: March 23 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Mool ft Neeti Jain

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Gurugram

When: March 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Rumiyana (by by Ishara Puppet Theatre Group)

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Crossing (Sweden, Turkey)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 30

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: PS - I Love You By Pranav Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 30

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Park

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: March 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Viraasat – National Handloom Expo 2025

Where: National Centre for Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Handloom House, 76 Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: March 27 to April 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

