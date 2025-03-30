HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 March 2025
Sunday, March 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Presence of Absence in Man – The Elephant in the Room
Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road
When: March 23 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Mool ft Neeti Jain
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Gurugram
When: March 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Rumiyana (by by Ishara Puppet Theatre Group)
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Crossing (Sweden, Turkey)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 30
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: PS - I Love You By Pranav Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 30
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Park
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: March 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Viraasat – National Handloom Expo 2025
Where: National Centre for Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Handloom House, 76 Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: March 27 to April 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)